Rafiabad residents stage protest against water shortage

The locals, men and women, assembled in the area and raised slogans against the concerned department.

The protesters alleged that they were being neglected by the administration and that the glaring example of that was that an entire area was being deprived of the basic facility like tap water.

“For the past month we are without drinking water. The entire population is being forced to fetch water from the nearby villages, which has affected daily life here badly. The womenfolk are bearing the burden of this problem as they remain busy throughout the day fetching water in pots from nearby villages,” said GhulamNabi, a protester.

The locals said that despite being close to the main town, Watergam, the area was struggling for drinking water.

“The concerned department claims that they have constructed a water reservoir for the area. If the water reservoir is available then what has happened to it,” questioned one of the protesters.

The scarcity of drinking water has been reported from several areas of the district in the recent times.

On Wednesday, similar protests were held at ShaltengNarwav area of Baramulla.

The protesters alleged that they were without drinking water for the past several months.

A similar protest was held by the residents of HanjiveerPattan against the Jal Shakti department over the scarcity of drinking water.

The residents of Palhallan on Wednesday alleged that they were being served filthy tap water as worms are often spotted in the tap water.

The locals had made a video of worms found in tap water.