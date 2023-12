Srinagar, Dec 1: Dr Rafeeq Masoodi, former secretary Cultural Academy and Patron Adbi Markaz Kamraz has condoled the death of the brother of Er Shafi Ahmad, general secretary Fiction Writers’ Guild passed away today after a brief illness.

“We all stand with Shafi Sahab in this hour of grief and pray Allah to grant Janat ul Firdous to the departed soul and patience to the entire family. Our heartfelt condolences to Shafi Ahmad sahib,” Dr Rafeeq Masoodi said in his condolence message.