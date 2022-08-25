Raghav, Shahid discuss modalities for STC, Tribal Sub-Plan formulation by departments, districts

Secretary PD&MD, Dr Raghav Langar underlined the statutory requirement of formulation of tribal development plan as a district part of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes and CapEx budget of the UT as per guidelines issued by the Government of India. He asked the Directors, Jt Directors and Deputy Directors of planning wings in various departments to start exercise on the notified formats and uploading plans on MIS portal. He also discussed about focussed planning for inclusive development of tribal population.

Secretary TAD, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary made a detailed presentation about the modalities of tribal development plan.

He dwelled on the guidelines of NITI Ayog and Central Ministers making it mandatory for all departments to earmark funds proportionate to tribal population for planned tribal development.

He added that Tribal Development Plan shall be comprised of Scheduled Tribe Component (STC) of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Tribal Sub-Plan of UT Capex which will be augmented by Special Central Assistance to TSP by the department.