Rahul Bhat killing: Pandit employees' body sends mass resignation letter to LG Sinha, PM Modi

Srinagar, May 13: 'All PM Package Employees Forum' a body of Kashmiri Pandit employees has written a mass resignation letter to J&K LG Manoj Sinha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against the killing of a fellow community member.
“Due to dejection by the policies of the administration and subsequent failure of providing a sense of security to all Kashmiri Pandit minorities serving in the valley for the last 12 years, and due to desperation by promised custodians, who promised us to provide a dignified and honourable return, and due to threat of life which is a fundamental right of each and every human being. We PM Package employees and non-PM package employees have been left with no option but to give en mass resignation which we know is the only solution to save our lives,” news agency KNT quoted the letter as saying a copy of which has also been sent to the MHA.
The en mass resignation comes in the backdrop of killing of a Pandit Revenue employee Rahul Bhat inside Tehsil Office Chadoora in Budgam where he was posted. The victim was the native of Sangrampora Beerwah, presently staying at Pandit Colony in Sheikhpora Budgam.
The killing is being widely condemned especially by the Kashmiri Pandit community.