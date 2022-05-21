Rahul Bhat's killing: Kashmiri Pandits take out protest march in Srinagar

The members of the community assembled near Bund in Lal Mandi area of the city and held a puja in the Jhelum river for Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Budgam district's Chadoora town on May 12.

Soon after the puja culminated, the protesters began a march towards Lal Chowk.

After reaching Lal Chowk, the protesters held a sit-in near the famous clock tower.