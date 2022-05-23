Rahul Bhat's killing: LG Sinha visits protesting Pandits in Budgam

Srinagar, May 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday met Kashmiri Pandits at Pandit Colony Sheikhpura in central Kashmir's Budgam where they have been protesting since over the killing of a fellow employee Rahul Bhat.
Bhat was shot at inside Tehsil Office Chadoora and succumbed at SMHS Hospital Srinagar on May 12.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that LG Sinha reached the Pandit Colony this evening and met the protestors and listened to their demands. The protesting KPs have been demanding that LG should visit the spot and give them assurance about their safety.
Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar had met the protesting Kashmiri Pandits however they were reluctant to call off the protests demanding that they be relocated out of valley.