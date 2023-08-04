Rahul Gandhi case | Truth alone triumphs: Karra

Karra in his statement said that Supreme Court verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction has developed hope amongst all Indians, who believe in democratic values and have faith in the country’s Judicial system, which guarantees deliverance of justice on merits. People of J&K hope that top court will also deliver justice in their favour, he said

“The verdict is definitely a clear message for the BJP and all those forces who are hell bent upon undermining the authority of democratic institutions and suppressing the genuine voices challenging their policies,”Karra said.