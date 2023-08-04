Rahul Gandhi case | Truth alone triumphs: Karra

Srinagar, Aug 4: Senior Congress Leader and AICC Steering Committee Member Tariq Hameed Karra today welcomed the Supreme Court verdict staying Rahul Gandhi’s conviction and restoring his status as Member Parliament.
Karra in his statement said that Supreme Court verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction has developed hope amongst all Indians, who believe in democratic values and have faith in the country’s Judicial system, which guarantees deliverance of justice on merits. People of J&K hope that top court will also deliver justice in their favour, he said
“The verdict is definitely a clear message for the BJP and all those forces who are hell bent upon undermining the authority of democratic institutions and suppressing the genuine voices challenging their policies,”Karra said.
Truth alone triumphs, Karra added and said the Supreme Court verdict on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction must work as an eye opener for the BJP which believes in divisive politics and hatred. The verdict should inspire them to shun the path of hatred and communalism and stop choking the voices being raised against their policies which are certainly determinantal to the country’s development, peace and progress, he added.