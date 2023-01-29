Rahul Gandhi hoists national flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Srinagar, Jan 29: Senior Congress leader and Member Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hoisted the national flag at Ganta Ghar in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar after Bharat Jodo Yatra reached in the city centre.
As per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Rahul Gandhi hoisted the flag in presence of a large gathering.
Earlier, Rahul Gandhi resumed the Yatra from Pantha Chowk area towards Lal Chowk along with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and hundreds of people.
The Yatra reached Pantha Chowk on Saturday after it resumed from Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
Meanwhile, an official told KNO that adequate security arrangements have been put in place in and around the commercial hub Lal Chowk for the Yatra.