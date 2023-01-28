Rahul Gandhi pauses Yatra at Lethpora, pays tributes to CRPF jawans killed in 2019 attack

Pulwama, Jan 28: Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi who is in the last leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir on Saturday paid tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Lethpora attack in 2019.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Gandhi, who resumed his Yatra today from Awantipora, stopped his Yatra for a while at Lethpora and laid a flower bouquet at the spot where over 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a militant attack.