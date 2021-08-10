Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Kheer Bhawani temple in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Reports said that Gandhi, who arrived in Srinagar on Monday, turned up at the temple in Tullmulla village this morning along with a few other party leaders.

Elaborate security arrangements were made along the route to facilitate the Congress leader's visit to the temple.

Senior Congress leader and former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad also visited Tulmulla and paid obeisance at the temple



The Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, which attracts thousands of devotees on the annual Mela Kheer Bhawani in Tullmulla village, is revered by the Kashmiri Pandits.