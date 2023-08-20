Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to his father in Ladakh

Rahul Gandhi who is currently on a visit to Ladakh on Saturday left for famous Pangong lake from Leh and on Sunday celebrated his father’s birth anniversary by paying tribute there. A prayer meeting was also scheduled at the banks of Pangong Lake Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by PCCC president Vikar Rasool Wani and senior Congress leader from Ladakh Nawang Rigzin Jora.

Talking to media persons, Rahul Gandhi said that his father late Rajiv Gandhi had come to Ladakh and told him to visit Pangong lake which is one among the most beautiful place on earth. He added that the people of the Union Territory of Ladakh are not happy with the status given to them. Congress leader said that the people were facing various issues including unemployment and inflation.