Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to his father in Ladakh

Srinagar, Aug 20: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary at the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh.
Rahul Gandhi who is currently on a visit to Ladakh on Saturday left for famous Pangong lake from Leh and on Sunday celebrated his father’s birth anniversary by paying tribute there. A prayer meeting was also scheduled at the banks of Pangong Lake Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by PCCC president Vikar Rasool Wani and senior Congress leader from Ladakh Nawang Rigzin Jora.
Talking to media persons, Rahul Gandhi said that his father late Rajiv Gandhi had come to Ladakh and told him to visit Pangong lake which is one among the most beautiful place on earth. He added that the people of the Union Territory of Ladakh are not happy with the status given to them. Congress leader said that the people were facing various issues including unemployment and inflation.
“In Ladakh, there are so many complaints. People are not happy with the status given to them. They need representation. People are saying that there should be representation, it should not be run through bureaucracy,” he told reporters. He further said that unemployment and inflation is on rise in the Union Territory due to which people are facing difficulties.
Referring to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi added, “During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I was supposed to come to Ladakh, but due to some logistical reasons I could not come. So, I have come here to listen to their concerns.”
Source told Greater Kashmir that Rahul Gandhi on his return from Pangong will visit Nubra valley, Zanskar and then Kargil district before concluding his Ladakh tour.
They said Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a rally to be organised by Congress unit Kargil. Some top leaders of National Conference may join him in Kargil as well.
Rahul Gandhis visit is coinciding with the 5th General Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil which is scheduled to go for polls on September 10. National Conference and Congress have announced a pre-poll alliance for the elections.