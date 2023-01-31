Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka pay obeisance at Hazratbal shrine, Kher Bhawani temple

Srinagar, Jan 31: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today paid obeisance at Hazratbal shrine here and Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal.
They had arrived in Kashmir in connection with their “ Bharat Jodo Yatra”. The closing function of the yatra was held here yesterday. The Congress leaders were scheduled to fly back to New Delhi yesterday but their flights were cancelled due to snowfall.
Rahul and Priyanka returned to New Delhi today after paying obeisance at Hazratbal shrine and Kher Bhawani temple.