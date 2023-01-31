Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra was possible in BJP govt only: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar, Jan 31: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, political in-charge for BJP in North Kashmir and National Executive Member, today said that Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra was possible in BJP government only as the era of strikes and stone pelting has come to an end.
She was speaking to media after a one day party convention pf BJP at Bandipora. According to a press note, this was the first party meeting in Bandipora after the constitution of the new District Body of the party here. The new party office bearers were briefed about the party’s political strategy for future so that a strong public base is created at the ground level. Speaking on the occasion BJP General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul said that the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji need to be carried to the people in all remotest areas so that they get benefitted by these schemes and the party receives the public support too.
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said that Congress rally could only happen in Kashmir because “we had been able to wipe out the impact of violence-makers in Kashmir after decades and now this beautiful part of the country is regaining its popularity as the paradise of peace and prosperity.” “BJP has freed Kashmir from stone-pelters, separatists, political looters, dynasts and ushered a new age of peace and progress in J&K. Rahul-rally was possible only during the BJP regime when violent processions, stone pelting have become a matter of the past. In this peaceful Kashmir Rahul Gandhi dared to enter on foot in a rally. He should thank PM Modiji,”she said.