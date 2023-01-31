Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra was possible in BJP govt only: Dr Darakhshan Andrabi

She was speaking to media after a one day party convention pf BJP at Bandipora. According to a press note, this was the first party meeting in Bandipora after the constitution of the new District Body of the party here. The new party office bearers were briefed about the party’s political strategy for future so that a strong public base is created at the ground level. Speaking on the occasion BJP General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul said that the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji need to be carried to the people in all remotest areas so that they get benefitted by these schemes and the party receives the public support too.