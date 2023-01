Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit Hazratbal shrine, Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi on late Monday evening along with others pushed a private car that was stuck in snow on the Boulevard road in Srinagar.

Sharing a video on his official YouTube channel, Rahul Gandhi was seen pushing a car, which was stuck as the city received snowfall on Monday.

In the video Rahul Gandhi was also seen walking on the Boulevard road along the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar and also interacted with locals including boatmen and vendors.

An official said that Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka along with other Congress leaders have left for Delhi.