Rahul should apologise to nation for vilification campaign: MP Khatana

He alleged that a dynast, who was not even president of his party, was remote- controlling the party and launching a tirade against the Indian nation while visiting abroad. “Rahul Gandhi should apologise for vilifying India,” he said.

Addressing a public meeting in village Joura farm in Ranbir Singhpura on Indo-Pak border, mainly inhabited by Scheduled Tribes, Khatana said that dynastic parties including Congress, National Conference, PDP used poor and backward people as their vote bank and did nothing to uplift them. He said that Rahul Gandhi was creating a hoax of having travelled 7000 kilometers on foot and listening to the problems of the people.