Raid on house in Srinagar in connection with Kerala ISIS module case: NIA

Srinagar, March 13: The National Investigation Agency on Monday said that it conducted search in a house in Srinagar in connection with ISIS Kerala Module case.

The agency conducted search at Uzair Azhar Bhat’s house in Karfali Mohalla, Srinagar.

"Seized digital devices are being examined and further investigations are in progress, " the NIA said in a statement.

It said that Bhat was one of the common contacts between Deepthi and Obaid, who who is suspected to have been part of the conspiracy.

The agency said that in 2021, the National Investigation Agency had started investigations into Mohammed Ameen @ Abu Yahya r/o Kadannamanna, Distt. Mallapuram (Kerala), who had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms, such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram.