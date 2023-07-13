NIA raids five more locations in Kashmir in terrorist conspiracy case

New Delhi, July 13: As part of its ongoing investigations in the Jammu and Kashmir terrorist conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that it conducted another round of raids at the premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) of the outfits and affiliates of Pakistan-backed banned organisations.

The agency in a statement that some of these newly-floated outfits, The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba, have been found issuing threats of carrying out attacks in J&K over the social media.

"Raids were conducted today at five locations in the three districts of Shopian, Awantipora and Pulwama. The NIA also raided the premises of sympathisers and cadres of the newly floated outfits, namely The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others," the statement said. These outfits are affiliated to various banned Pak-backed organisations like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

The agency said that several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data were recovered by NIA during today’s searches, which have once again put the spotlight on OGWs as an important part of the terror ecosystem in the Valley, which is being dismantled on a continuous basis. Also known as hybrid terrorists, they provide support to militants and terrorists based in Pakistan.