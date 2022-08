Srinagar: A ticket checking drive was conducted by the Divisional Ticket Checking Staff of Kashmir Division.

The drive was held on August 18 and 19.

The drive was conducted under supervision of DCM/FZR Ajay Handa and Chief Area Manager Srinagar Saqib Yusuf.

During the drive, about 75 ticketless passengers were identified and an amount of Rs 25,000 was recovered from them.