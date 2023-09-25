Rain breaks unprecedented dry spell in Kashmir

On September 12, summer capital Srinagar recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius which was a shade less than the all-time highest recorded temperature of 35 degrees Celsius in 1934.

Unprecedented dry spell had become highly worrisome for apple growers as lack of required moisture was already affecting the quality of the crop in various areas of the Valley.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius Monday because of the fresh snowfall in the meadow.

Pahalgam hill station had 7.8 and Srinagar 10.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.