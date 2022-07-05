Kashmir

Rain provides relief from sweltering heat in Kashmir

Srinagar-Jammu highway and Mughal road remained open on Tuesday while Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road was blocked due to landslides.
Shikaras are seen rowing in world famous Dal Lake amid rain in Srinagar. [Representational picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar July 5: Overnight rains in Kashmir provided relief to people from sweltering weather conditions even as the Srinagar-Jammu highway and Mughal road remained open on Tuesday while Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road was blocked due to landslides.

A Traffic Police Department official said that traffic is plying as normal on Srinagar-Jammu highway and Mughal road. He said that the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri has been blocked by landslides at Kulan Gund.

"Traffic update at 0630 hrs: Traffic plying normal on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) and Mughal road. However, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road blocked at Kullan Gund due to heavy rainfall on higher reaches, mud/stones came on road, " said the official.

Kashmir woke up to overnight rains on Tuesday providing relief to people from the scorching summer heat.

