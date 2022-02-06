Kashmir

Rain, snowfall likely in Jammu and Kashmir till Monday evening

Srinagar recorded 2.8, Pahalgam minus 3.7 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 degrees Celsius as their minimum temperatures on Sunday.
Representational picture
Srinagar, Feb 6: Weather office on Sunday forecast rains and snowfall across J&K during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is likely to remain inclement with light rain/snow during the next 24 hours," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Drass town of Ladakh region had minus 17.9, Leh minus 9.2 and Kargil minus 12.5 as the minimum.

Jammu city had 6.6, Katra 6.7, Batote 3.2, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 1.1 as the night's lowest temperature.

