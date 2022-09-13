‘Rain Water harvesting to be reinforced under Jal Shakti Abhiyaan’

Baramulla, Sep 13: With an aim to intensify water conservation, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish today chaired a meeting of various concerned functionaries to discuss means and measures to successfully launch centrally sponsored water conservation 'Catch the Rain' campaign.
The meeting was attended by Central Nodal Officer, Jal Shakti Abhiyan Virunda Manohar Desai and Officers of various departments.
It is worth mentioning here that the nationwide campaign launched by the Ministry of Jal Shakti under National Water Mission ‘Catch the Rain’, focuses on creating rain water harvesting structures across UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
On the occasion, the DC asserted that water harvesting is a sustainable process that helps in preserving water for different purposes. She said that Baramulla hosts 94 water bodies which will be rejuvenated under Jal Shakti Abhiyan for sustainable utilization of water.
The meeting was informed that various structures have been constructed in the district for maximum channelisation and utilization of glacial water.
It was further informed that under Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign, drives to make check dams, water harvesting pits, rooftop rain water harvesting structures etc; removal of encroachments and desilting of tanks to increase their storage capacity; removal of obstructions in the channels which bring water to them from the catchment areas etc; repairs to step-wells and using defunct bore-wells and unused wells to put water back to aquifers etc are to be taken up with the active participation of people.
Central Nodal Officer Jal Shakti Abhiyan informed the chair that under ‘Catch the Rain’ initiative, Jal Shakti Kendra will be established in every district which will facilitate implementation of Rain Water Harvesting Structures.
The JSK centres will disseminate information related to Water conservation besides providing technical guidance to people for water conservation, he further informed.