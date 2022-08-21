Rains bring mercury down

Srinagar: The rains brought down mercury across Jammu and Kashmir last night while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.

“Fresh rains during last night brought down temperatures across J&K on Sunday,” MeT officials said. “We expect more precipitation during the next 24 hours across J&K.”

They said that in the Gulmarg ski resort, the mercury settled below 2.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday and that the mercury in other parts of J&K showed a downward trend.

The MeT officials said that during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Sunday, Katra received the highest rainfall of 70.2 mm followed by Pahalgam with 5.9 mm, Gulmarg with 5.2 mm, Kathua with 2.8 mm, Kupwara 5.2 mm, Srinagar 0.6 mm, and Qazigund 0.4 mm while Kokernag and Banihal received 0.2 mm rainfall.