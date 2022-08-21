Rains bring mercury down

Srinagar: The rains brought down mercury across Jammu and Kashmir last night while the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation during the next 24 hours.
“Fresh rains during last night brought down temperatures across J&K on Sunday,” MeT officials said. “We expect more precipitation during the next 24 hours across J&K.”
They said that in the Gulmarg ski resort, the mercury settled below 2.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday and that the mercury in other parts of J&K showed a downward trend.
The MeT officials said that during the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Sunday, Katra received the highest rainfall of 70.2 mm followed by Pahalgam with 5.9 mm, Gulmarg with 5.2 mm, Kathua with 2.8 mm, Kupwara 5.2 mm, Srinagar 0.6 mm, and Qazigund 0.4 mm while Kokernag and Banihal received 0.2 mm rainfall.
Regarding the minimum temperatures, the MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.9 degrees Celsius against 21.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 15.6 degrees Celsius against 18.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that in the south Kashmir resort, Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 11.8 degrees Celsius against 16.3 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.4 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of 13.5 degrees Celsius against 17.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.6 degrees Celsius below normal. Gulmarg ski resort in Baramulla recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius against 11.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 2.5 degrees Celsius below normal, the MeT officials said.
They said Kupwara town saw a low of 16.6 degrees Celsius against 16.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 23.5 degrees Celsius against 26.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.3 degrees Celsius below normal, the MeT officials said.