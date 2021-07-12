Rains bring relief from scorching heat in Jammu and Kashmir
Srinagar, July 12: After reeling from days of scorching heat, moderate to heavy rains last night brought some relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.
News agency GNS quoted Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus, saying that rains occurred on expected lines and more were in store for both Kashmir and Jammu regions.
“As expected very heavy shower occurred at many places of plains of Jammu whereas moderate shower (has been) reported at many places of Kashmir and hilly area of Jammu,” he said, adding, “Today, weather will remain overcast to cloudy at most places of J&K.”
Lotus said the rains may generate flash flood and landslide in hilly area which may lead to road blockades.
A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar received 8.2mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded minimum temperature of 18.1 degree Celsius against 22.8 degree Celsius on previous night.
Jammu recorded 150.6mm of rain, highest across J&K, the official said.
He said that the winter capital of J&K recorded low of 24.5 degree Celsius against the normal of 24.8 degree Celsius for this time of the year.
With 76.6mm, Katra witnessed second highest rainfall in J&K during the time and recorded minimum temperature of 20.7 degree Celsius against 21.6 degrees Celsius normal for this time of the year.
Batote recorded 25.4mm of rain, Kathua 24.8mm, Banihal 6.4mm, Bhaderwah 10.4mm, the official said.
In Kashmir valley, he said, Pahalgam received highest rainfall of 23.0mm of rain followed by Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir which had 13.6mm of rain and was the coldest place in J&K as it recorded low temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius against 11.8 degree Celsius normal for the area during this time of the season, he said.
Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, recorded 14.8 degree Celsius, the official said.
Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, received 5.2 mm of rain and recorded a low of 17.4 degree Celsius while Kokernag had 7.4mm of rain and recorded a low of 15.7 degree Celsius, he said.
Kupwara town received 9.7 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 19.2mm of rain, the official added.
Meanwhile, reports about flash flood due to cloudburst were received in Watlar area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district as a result of which water seeped into many houses while orchards suffered damage. However, details about exact damage were not known hitherto.