Rains bring relief from scorching heat in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, July 12: After reeling from days of scorching heat, moderate to heavy rains last night brought some relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

News agency GNS quoted Director Meteorological Department, Sonam Lotus, saying that rains occurred on expected lines and more were in store for both Kashmir and Jammu regions.

“As expected very heavy shower occurred at many places of plains of Jammu whereas moderate shower (has been) reported at many places of Kashmir and hilly area of Jammu,” he said, adding, “Today, weather will remain overcast to cloudy at most places of J&K.”