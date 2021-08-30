Rains bring respite from hot weather conditions

Gulmarg also saw a drop in temperatures and recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius while Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir recorded 29.5 degrees Celsius, Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 29.8 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam 25.5 degrees Celsius, MeT data said. Winter capital Jammu settled at 33 degrees Celsius while Banihal recorded 31 degrees Celsius. As per the MeT forecast issued on Monday, “isolated spell of rainfall was likely to occur in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and Wednesday”. However, the MeT forecast said the weather would remain dry on Thursday and Friday.

As per the Meteorological department data, Qazigund recorded 1.2 millimeters of rainfall during the last two days while Pahalgam recorded 9.4 mm, Kokernag 0.2 mm, Banihal 0.2 mm and Bhaderwah 13.4 mm rainfall, MeT data said.