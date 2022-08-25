Rains continue in J&K, more in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Light to moderate rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir and Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted fairly widespread light to moderate showers in the next 24 hours in Union Territory.
MeT officials said that most parts of Kashmir received light to moderate rains during last 24 hours. He said that there is prediction of scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorm during next 24 hours.
After slight improvement in the weather on Saturday, he said widespread rains were likely on August 28 and 29.
In the last 24 hours till 8.30 am, MeT officials said, Srinagar received 5.5 mm rain, Qazigund 11.6 mm, Pahalgam 5.9 mm, Kupwara 4.6 mm, Kukernag 7.4 mm, Gulmarg 5.8 mm, Jammu 9.2 mm, Banihal 12.0 mm, Batote 9.8 mm, Katra 14.0 mm, Bhaderwah 5.0 mm, and Kathua nil.
Regarding minimum temperature, the officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.7°C against 17.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 16.4°C against 16.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal there, they said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.1°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 15.9°C against 15.8°C the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the place, he said.
Ski resort of Gulmarg, they said, recorded a low of 10.0°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.