Rains continue in J&K, more in next 24 hours

Srinagar: Light to moderate rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir and Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted fairly widespread light to moderate showers in the next 24 hours in Union Territory.

MeT officials said that most parts of Kashmir received light to moderate rains during last 24 hours. He said that there is prediction of scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorm during next 24 hours.

After slight improvement in the weather on Saturday, he said widespread rains were likely on August 28 and 29.