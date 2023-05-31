Rains continue, more in offing as most places record below normal temperatures in J&K

Srinagar, May 31: Rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir as night temperatures remained below normal except in Pahalgam and Kupwara on Wednesday.

The meteorological department has also forecast widespread intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places till Friday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 16.2mm of rain, Qazigund 7.6mm, Pahalgam traces, Kupwara 0.4mm, Kupwara 10.6mm, Gulmarg 8.8mm, Jammu 1.3mm, Banihal 11.8mm, Batote 33.6mm, Katra 4.8mm and Bhaderwah 13.4mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.6°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.9°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 10.2°C against 11.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.