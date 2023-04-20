Rains damage vital bridge in Langate, public movement restricted

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Daand Kadal - a bridge over nallah Mawer that connects more than 20 villages has been closed for the public movement as the bridge has developed a partial damage due to intermittent rainfall and increase in the water level of the nallah.

"Though the extent of damages to the bridge is being assessed, however, people are being requested to refrain from crossing the bridge over the nallah," officials said.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the concerned department didn't pay heed to the worsening condition of the bridge for the last four years.

Despite repeated attempts, Tehsildar Langate couldn't be contacted for comment