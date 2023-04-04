Rains drench J&K, more likely till April 6

On April 5-6, he said, there was possibility of a brief spell of rain at scattered places of J&K towards late afternoon and evening.

From April 7-12, he said, mainly dry weather (60-70% chance) was expected in the entire J&K.

The weather department also urged farmers to avoid spraying orchards till April 6 and maintain proper drainage to drain out excess water in fields.

Meanwhile, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.9°C against 7.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.4°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.4 °C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.1°C against 16.3°C on the previous night. It was 3.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.5°C (below normal by 0.5°C), Batote 7.3°C (below normal by 1.6°C), Katra 11.5°C (3.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 6.2°C (0.6°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 2.5°C, he added.