Rains in Kashmir, temperatures show downward trend

Srinagar, Mar 24: Intermittent rains on Friday lashed out most parts of Kashmir resulting in downward trend in temperatures even as Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation during next 24 hours in J&K.
“There were intermittent rains in most parts of Kashmir on Friday late afternoon,” MeT officials said here and added that the mercury also showed downward trend.
MeT officials said that during the next 24 hours there was possibility of hailstorm in plains during the time. “There are likely chances of widespread rains in plain and snow at higher reaches during next 24 hours,” they said.
The weather department also urged farmers to postpone spraying of orchards while commuters intending to travel on highway and other hilly areas have been asked to confirm road status from concerned traffic police before starting their journey.
MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.3°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the summer capital.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of 4.0°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
Pahalgam, they said, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The officials said Kokernag recorded a low of 4.7°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place.
Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, they said, recorded a low of 0.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal at the skiing resort.
In Kupwara town, they said, the mercury settled at 4.0°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.
Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, they said, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C and minus 1.9°C respectively.