Rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more

Srinagar, April 17: Rains lashed plains while the weather department here on Monday predicted more till April 20, mostly during next 48 hours.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that rain and thunderstorms were expected at scattered places from today late afternoon onwards.

From April 18-19, he said, light to moderate rain and snowfall(over higher reaches) was very likely with main activity during 17(night)-18th. “During this wet spell, thunderstorms with strong gusty wind reaching (20-30KMPH) and hailstorm is also possible at some places of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding, from April 19-21, there is possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain.

Regarding possible impacts, he said, there is possibility of temporary disruption of surface transportation especially over hilly and snowbound areas during April 17-18. Besides, he said, there is likely to be waterlogging in low lying areas, damage to orchards and fall in day temperature by 5-6°C.

He said in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 3.9mm of rain, Qazigund 0.8mm, Pahalgam 3.5mm, Kupwara 5.4mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Banihal 1.0mm, Katra 0.4mm and Bhaderwah 0.4mm.