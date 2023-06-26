Rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more

Srinagar, June 26: Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing respite from heat wave conditions, even as the weatherman on Monday forecast more precipitation in the next few days.

“Generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours,” said a meteorological department official, as reported by GNS.

Regarding June 27, he said, intermittent rain was expected while some places in Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy shower in morning hours.

On June 28-19, he said, intermittent light rain was expected while on June 30, weather is expected to be partly cloudy. “Rain likely in the evening of June 30,” he added.

He said that rain may lead to localized flash floods and mudslides in vulnerable spots, especially in Jammu region.