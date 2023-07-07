Rains lash J&K, MeT predicts more

Srinagar, July 7: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir, bringing down the temperature, even as the weatherman on Friday forecast more till July 9.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received rainfall of 1.2mm, Qazigund 1.4mm, Pahalgam 7.8mm, Kupwara 2.7mm, Kokernag 10.2mm, Gulmarg 0.6mm, Banihal 3.4mm, Batote 2.4mm, Katra 0.6mm and Bhaderwah 0.8mm.

Regarding the forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places of J&K during 24 hours.

Even as the possibility of any “heavy rain” has been ruled out, the MeT department said that intermittent light to moderate rain was “likely” at many places on July 8-9.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.8°C against 17.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 15.6°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.