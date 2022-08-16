Rains lash J&K, more precipitation likely

Srinagar: Heavy to moderate rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while the Meteorological Department predicted fairly widespread moderate precipitation during next 24 hours in the Union Territory.

The rains led to flash floods and water-logging at several places during the day.

“Widespread moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir since early Monday morning,” MeT officials said here. They said that during the next 24 hours, widespread light to moderate rain or thunderstorms was expected across J&K.

The rains resulted in water-logging at several places in Srinagar and elsewhere, besides Jammu region.

During last 24 hours till 0830 hours, MeT officials said that Jammu district recorded 84.2 mm of rain followed by Batote 59.0 mm, Katra 55.2 mm, Qazigund 37.2 mm, Banihal 13.3 mm, Bhaderwah 11.7 mm, Pahalgam 2.9 mm, Kokernag 1.4 mm and Gulmarg 0.4mm.

They said there were heavy rains at most places after 0830 hours in Kashmir.