Rains lash J&K, more precipitation likely

Srinagar: Heavy to moderate rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while the Meteorological Department predicted fairly widespread moderate precipitation during next 24 hours in the Union Territory.
The rains led to flash floods and water-logging at several places during the day.
“Widespread moderate to heavy rains lashed most parts of Jammu and Kashmir since early Monday morning,” MeT officials said here. They said that during the next 24 hours, widespread light to moderate rain or thunderstorms was expected across J&K.
The rains resulted in water-logging at several places in Srinagar and elsewhere, besides Jammu region.
During last 24 hours till 0830 hours, MeT officials said that Jammu district recorded 84.2 mm of rain followed by Batote 59.0 mm, Katra 55.2 mm, Qazigund 37.2 mm, Banihal 13.3 mm, Bhaderwah 11.7 mm, Pahalgam 2.9 mm, Kokernag 1.4 mm and Gulmarg 0.4mm.
They said there were heavy rains at most places after 0830 hours in Kashmir.
MeT officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C temperature against 19.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund, they said, recorded a low of 18.2°C temperature against 16.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal there.
They said in Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 17.2°C against 13.8°C on the previous night and it was around 4.2°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.
Kokernag recorded a low of 18.7°C temperature against 17.0°C previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the place, they said.
Ski resort of Gulmarg they said recorded a low of 12.8°C temperature against 12.0°C on the previous night. However it was 0.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place.
Kupwara town saw a low of 19.6°C temperature against 18.0°C on previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the officials said
Jammu recorded a low of 22.1°C temperature against 26.5 °C on the previous night. It was 3.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, they said.