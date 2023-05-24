Rains lash J&K parts, weather to remain erratic till May 30

Srinagar, May 24: The intermittent rainfall lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday and brought the mercury down while a maximum of the stations across Kashmir recorded below-normal temperatures.
Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season earlier on Monday when the maximum temperature settled at 30.4 degree Celsius. However, the intermittent rainfall since Tuesday evening brought down the mercury across Jammu & Kashmir.
Director Meteorological Department (MeT), Sonum Lotus said that there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms at many places in Jammu & Kashmir while a significant decrease in rain is possible between May 25 to 26.
Nonetheless, Lotus said the intermittent rain, and thunderstorms at scattered places cannot be ruled out.
Furthermore, Director MeT said the weather would remain partly cloudy from May 27 to May 30. The maximum temperature has plummeted across J&K parts while Srinagar recorded 18.4 degrees celsius, which is 6.4 degree Celsius below normal.
The mercury settled at 15.1 degree Celsius in Kupwara, which is 10.6 degree Celsius below normal while Kokernag and Qazigund in South Kashmir also recorded over 7 degree below normal temperature and recorded a maximum temperature of 16.0 degree Celsius and 16.6 degree Celsius respectively.
Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 8.6 degree Celsius, which is 7.4 degrees below normal, the data showed. Pertinently, J&K has recorded a deficient rainfall in the ongoing season from March.