Rains lash J&K parts, weather to remain erratic till May 30

Srinagar recorded the hottest day of the season earlier on Monday when the maximum temperature settled at 30.4 degree Celsius. However, the intermittent rainfall since Tuesday evening brought down the mercury across Jammu & Kashmir.

Director Meteorological Department (MeT), Sonum Lotus said that there is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms at many places in Jammu & Kashmir while a significant decrease in rain is possible between May 25 to 26.