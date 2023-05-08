Rains lash J&K, weather to improve tomorrow: MeT

Srinagar, May 8: Rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir even as the weather department predicted more precipitation in next 24 hours before “significant” improvement from May 9.

“Today is going to be rainy, cloudy and cold in J&K. A significant improvement is very likely from May 9,” said a meteorological department official, as reported by GNS.

However he said while “mainly clear weather” was expected on May 9 but rain/thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening can't be ruled out at some places.”

From May 10-15, he said weather was expected to be “mainly dry” along with a rise in temperature. “Expect warmer days,” he said.

The MeT department reiterated advisory to farmers to postpone spraying of orchards and harvesting of crops till May 8.

Tourists have been also advised to keep warm clothes and eatables ready as weather.

He said in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received 1.6mm of rainfall, Qazigund 49.8mm, Pahalgam 15.1mm, Kupwara 8.2mm, Kukernag 62.2mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Jammu 2.7mm, Banihal 40.2mm, Batote 20.3mmKatra 6.4mm, and Bhaderwah 9.0mm.