Rains lash Kashmir, more expected

More rains expected [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]
Srinagar, July 16: Rains lashed parts of Kashmir including Amarnath Cave on Sunday while meteorological department forecast more rains in the valley and Jammu during the day. 

A MeT official said that it was raining at Srinagar, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Pahalgam-Holy Cave and Banihal  while the weather was overcast to cloudy at rest of the places. 

"Weather expected to be generally cloudy today with 1-2 spells of rain at most  places of  Kashmir & at scattered places of Jammu region in forenoon, " he said. 

From July 17-20, rain/thundershowers at scattered  places of J&K are likely towards early morning/ late afternoon or evening.

Intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower at scattered places of region expected on July 21 and 22.

"Overall, there's no forecast of any major rainfall till July 25th," he said. 

