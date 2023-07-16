Rains lash Kashmir, more expected

A MeT official said that it was raining at Srinagar, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Pahalgam-Holy Cave and Banihal while the weather was overcast to cloudy at rest of the places.

"Weather expected to be generally cloudy today with 1-2 spells of rain at most places of Kashmir & at scattered places of Jammu region in forenoon, " he said.

From July 17-20, rain/thundershowers at scattered places of J&K are likely towards early morning/ late afternoon or evening.

Intermittent light to moderate rain/thundershower at scattered places of region expected on July 21 and 22.

"Overall, there's no forecast of any major rainfall till July 25th," he said.