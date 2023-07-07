Rains lash Kashmir, MeT predicts more precipitation

According to the news agency (Director Meteorological Department Sonum Lotus has informed about the possibility of major wet spell from July 8 to 9.

“Under the influence of Monsoon winds and Western Disturbance, Widespread Moderate to Heavy rain with thundershower/lightning is expected in Jammu & Kashmir during 7- 9th July with main activity on 8-9th. Some places in Jammu Division are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain is also likely at some places of Kashmir Division during the above period and decrease thereafter gradually,” reads the advisory.