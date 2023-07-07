Rains lash Kashmir, MeT predicts more precipitation

Srinagar, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing season has recorded normal precipitation of 99.2 mm while the weatherman here has issued a fresh weather advisory, predicting the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall in the Union Territory over the next two days. The weatherman has also stated that the major wet spell would likely impact the ongoing Amarnath yatra.
According to the news agency (Director Meteorological Department Sonum Lotus has informed about the possibility of major wet spell from July 8 to 9.
“Under the influence of Monsoon winds and Western Disturbance, Widespread Moderate to Heavy rain with thundershower/lightning is expected in Jammu & Kashmir during 7- 9th July with main activity on 8-9th. Some places in Jammu Division are very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain whereas heavy rain is also likely at some places of Kashmir Division during the above period and decrease thereafter gradually,” reads the advisory.
There is a possibility of sharp rise in the water levels of rivers, local Nallahs, leading to flash floods and water logging, he said, adding that the wet spell may cause landslides, shooting stones and mudslides at vulnerable places as well.
He added that the two-day rainfall may also disrupt surface transportation mainly on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Zojila Pass, and other major hilly roads, adding that the day temperature would also witness sharp dip.