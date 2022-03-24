Rains lash Kashmir, parts of Jammu division; mainly dry weather likely till March 30

Srinagar, Marc 24: Rains lashed Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu division even as the weatherman on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather till March 30.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that a brief spell of light rain/snow over higher reaches is likely today at scattered places of Kashmir whereas weather will be partly to generally cloudy in both the divisions.
From Friday, weather is likely to remain mainly dry till March 30th with no forecast of any major rain/snow, the official said.
Srinagar had 4.4mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 8.6°C against last night’s 7.2°C. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for Srinagar during this time of the year.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.3°C against 1.9°C last night. The temperature was 2.9°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.°C against 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 1.6°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 18.6°C against 17.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.