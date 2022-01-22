Rains lash Kashmir plains, light snowfall at higher reaches

News agency GNS while quoting a local meteorological department official, reported that Srinagar received 1.6mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today and recorded a low of 2.3°C against last night’s 2.8°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg had about 12cms of fresh snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 6.5°C against minus 7.5°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.