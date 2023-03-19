Rains lash Kashmir, precipitation to continue on Monday

Srinagar, Mar 19 : Intermittent rains on Sunday lashed Kashmir leading downward trend in temperatures even as Meteorological Department has predicted scattered precipitation during next 24 hours.
“ There were intermittent in most parts of Kashmir on Sunday,” MeT officials said here adding that on Monday there are likely chances of scattered precipitation in Kashmir.
Srinagar, they said, received 0.2mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund 15.0mm, Pahalgam 0.5mm, Kupwara 0.7mm, Kokernag 19.8mm, Gulmarag 1.6mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 33.2m, Batote 2.4mm, Katra 4.4mm and Bhaderwah 0.8mm.
MeT officials said that another wet spell will be from March 23 to 25. “ There are likely chances of generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places,” they said adding that from March 26 to 28 partly cloudy weather was expected.
The rains have led to drop in temperatures across Kashmir. Ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla distrcit, they said, recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal at the skiing resort.
Officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the summer capital.
They said Qazigund, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.