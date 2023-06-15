Rains lash parts of J&K, MeT predicts more at scattered places

Srinagar, June 15: Rain lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir even as the weatherman on Thursday forecast more precipitation at scattered places till June 17.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Pahalgam received 0.4mm of rain, Kokernag 0.2mm, Jammu 13.7mm, Banihal traces, Batote 2.6mm, Katra 3.4mm, Bhaderwah 8.8mm and Kathua 7.2mm.

Regarding the forecast, he said, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm was likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir till June 17. “Some places in Jammu region like Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Samba etc. likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershower during 15-16th(60% chance),” he said.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.3°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.0°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.0°C against 15.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.