Kashmir
Rains lash plains, light snowfall in higher reaches
Srinagar, Aug 15: The higher reaches of Kashmir on Sunday received a light spell of snowfall, while rains lashed plains bringing down temperatures by several notches.
Meteorological department officials said that a light spell of snowfall was witnessed at Amarnath cave and higher reaches of Sonamarg. The official said snowfall in the upper reaches caused a dip in the day temperatures. The MeT official said there was a possibility of improvement in weather from Sunday night.
The official added that there are also reports of snowfall in the mountainous ranges of Drass in Ladakh.