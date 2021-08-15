Rains lash plains, light snowfall in higher reaches
Representational Pic
Kashmir

Rains lash plains, light snowfall in higher reaches

GKNN

Srinagar, Aug 15: The higher reaches of Kashmir on Sunday received a light spell of snowfall, while rains lashed plains bringing down temperatures by several notches.

Meteorological department officials said that a light spell of snowfall was witnessed at Amarnath cave and higher reaches of Sonamarg. The official said snowfall in the upper reaches caused a dip in the day temperatures. The MeT official said there was a possibility of improvement in weather from Sunday night.

The official added that there are also reports of snowfall in the mountainous ranges of Drass in Ladakh.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com