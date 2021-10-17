Rains predicted at most places across J&K today

Srinagar Oct 17: Weatherman on Sunday predicted rain at most places across Jammu and Kashmir.
"Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and typical monsoon like weather system (presence of low level easterlies), rain/thundershowers are expected at most places in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 12hrs," an official said.
He said that there is also possibility of light snowfall over higher reaches.
Day temperatures at most places in Kashmir Valley are likely to stay below 20°C, added the official.