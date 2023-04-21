Rains relent, mercury drops below normal in J&K

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.7°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.9°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.4°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.0°C against 18.5°C on the previous night. It was 6.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.1°C (below normal by 4.3°C), Batote 6.7°C (below normal by 5.3°C), Katra 13.1°C (5.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 6.1°C (2.3°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.6°C and 2.2°C respectively, the officials added.