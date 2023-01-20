Rains, snow in parts of Kashmir, Jammu 

Till January 22, MeT officials said, generally cloudy weather with chances of light to moderate snow and rain is expected over scattered to fairly widespread places in J&K and Ladakh. “From January 23-25, there is possibility of widespread moderate snow (rain in Jammu) in plains and heavy snow over middle and higher reaches (60% chance),” officials said. “On January 26, there are chances of rain in Jammu region and Cloudy in Kashmir( 60 percent chance).”

The MeT has also urged people living in snowbound areas to remain alert and cautious while venturing in the places which are vulnerable to snow avalanches.