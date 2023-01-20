Rains, snow in parts of Kashmir, Jammu 

Srinagar, Jan 20: Several parts of Kashmir and Jammu parts received fresh snowfall during last 24 hours and Meteorological Department has predicted more precipitation Monday.
Till January 22, MeT officials said, generally cloudy weather with chances of light to moderate snow and rain is expected over scattered to fairly widespread places in J&K and Ladakh. “From January 23-25, there is possibility of widespread moderate snow (rain in Jammu) in plains and heavy snow over middle and higher reaches (60% chance),” officials said. “On January 26, there are chances of rain in Jammu region and Cloudy in Kashmir( 60 percent chance).”
The MeT has also urged people living in snowbound areas to remain alert and cautious while venturing in the places which are vulnerable to snow avalanches.
Giving the break-up, MeT officials said in last 24 hours, Srinagar received 0.5 cm of snowfall, Qazigund 11 cm, Pahalgam 8.7 cm, Kokernag 16 cm, Kupwara 2.5 cm, Gulmarg 10 cm, Banihal 2.5 cm and Batote 2 cm. He said Jammu had 1.2mm of rain, Katra 1.0mm, Bhaderwah 7.8mm and Kathua 3.8mm of rainfall during the time.
Srinagar, they said, recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against last night’s minus 1.4°C while today’s minimum temperature was 2.0°C above normal for the summer capital.
Qazigund, they said, recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.
MeT officials said Pahalgam, recorded a low of minus 2.9°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kokernag, they said recorded a low of minus 1.4°C against minus 4.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the place.