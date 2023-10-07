Rains, snowfall expected in Jammu and Kashmir from October 9

Srinagar, Oct 07: Light to moderate rains are likely in Jammu and Kashmir from October 9, under the influence of a western disturbance, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. However, the local Met department said that snowfall is expected on the higher reaches of J&K.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect North India from the night of Sunday, October 8.