Rains, snowfall expected in Jammu and Kashmir from October 9

Srinagar, Oct 07: Light to moderate rains are likely in Jammu and Kashmir from October 9, under the influence of a western disturbance, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. However, the local Met department said that snowfall is expected on the higher reaches of J&K.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect North India from the night of Sunday, October 8.
“These meteorological systems are essentially low-pressure systems that originate over the Mediterranean Sea and move westwards while gathering moisture, which then gets dumped over North India,” it said.
Under the influence of the forthcoming disturbance, scattered light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday (October 9).
The duration of these showers remains to be ascertained; the forecast will get clearer as we head closer to next week.
In light of these projections, the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi has issued a yellow watch for the aforementioned Western Himalayan states on Monday.
This advisory serves as a reminder for residents to ‘be aware’ of the changing weather conditions.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department Kashmir has said that snowfall was likely over the higher reaches from 9th to 10th October.
It added that mainly dry weather was expected from 11-13th October. From 14th, the weather was likely to remain dry with a brief spell of rain expected over few places.