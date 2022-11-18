Rains, snowfall expected in J&K from Saturday: MeT

Quoting a MeT official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of 0.4°C against 1.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.8°C ‘below’ normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against 3.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.2°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.0°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.