Rains, snowfall to intensify in J&K from tonight: MeT

In an update, the MeT said that there were intermittent rains and snowfall at many places of J&K including light rain in Srinagar, Jammu and Banihal."Rain/Snow very likely to intensify as the day progresses with main activity later tonight & tomorrow. Heavy snowfall is very likely over middle & higher reaches," it said.

Meanwhile, the J&K Disaster Management Authority issued low to medium level avalanche warning in Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts for the next 24 hours. "People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas," it said.