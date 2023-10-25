Raj Bhawan bids farewell to Director SSF

Srinagar, Oct 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the staff and officers of Raj Bhawan today accorded a warm farewell to SSP Joginder Singh who has served as Director, Special Security Force (SSF).
The Lt Governor expressed appreciation for the professional conduct and his sincere dedication. He felicitated the outgoing officer and wished him good health and success in the future.
A two-minute silence was observed in the honour of SSF Personnel SGCT Lokesh Singh who lost his life in a road accident, an official press release said.